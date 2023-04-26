Pamela King who lives in Kingsbridge was born just over a year after the Coronation of King George VI and today, Coronation Day, celebrates her 85th birthday.
She still remembers the last Coronation Day, that of Queen Elizabeth II when she was living in New Southgate in North London. Before that Pamela lived in Palmers Green.
She said: ‘‘I do remember King George VI but of course I wasn’t old enough to take part in the Coronation.’’
Pamela said: ‘‘The school arranged for us to go and watch the Coronation at the cinema in North Finchley.
‘‘I also remember all the street parties, people dressing up and people bought TV sets to watch the event that had very small screens.’’
Pamela has been sharing her views on the current Royal family. She said: ‘‘A lot has changed over the years .
‘‘I was against Charles getting divorced from Diana. I used to like her a lot.
‘‘As for Harry and Meghan, I don’t like her at all. She lured him away overseas.’’
Pamela has lived in Kingsbridge for 35 years and loves it around here. She said: ‘‘I wouldn’t go back to London.
‘‘I still have friends over in London but Kingsbridge is my home now.’’
She plans to spend her birthday with friends at the Hub which is home of Kingsbridge Age Concern.