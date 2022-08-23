Planned strike action could cause postal woes
By Richard Harding | Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter |
[email protected]
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 4:00 pm
(Wiki Commons )
Four days of strike action affecting Royal Mail deliveries have been called by the Communication Workers Union (CWU).
On strike days only Special Delivery items and and Tracked 24 parcels will be delivered and these are likely to be delayed.
The first strike day is this Friday (August 26) followed by Wednesday (August 31) then Thursday (September 8) and Friday (September 9).
Business collections won’t be happening on strike days and Delivery Offices and Customer Service Points will be closed.
Most Post Offices will remain open with limited collections but local collect items for customers to pick up.
You can get the latest updates from https://www.royalmail.com/latest-news
