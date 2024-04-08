Rumours that have been circulating around Salcombe that an historic pub would be turned into a Wetherspoons have been quashed.
They began when a public notice appeared on the South Hams District Council planning portal applying for planning permission at the Victoria Inn and giving the applicant name as JD Wetherspoon.
We contacted the company that does the public relations work for Wetherspoons and they had no knowledge of the pub having anything to do with them.
We then got in touch with the landlady of the Victoria Inn, Danielle Burkinshawd, who solved the mystery.
Danielle said: ‘We have had many customers asking about this both in person and on our Facebook page and what happened is the architect, who works with many companies, put down JD Wetherspoon as the applicant by mistake.
“We’d like to reassure our customers that there has been no change and we are still owned by St Austell Ales.”
The Victoria Inn is a Grade II listed building on Fore Street and the planning application was to remove a children’s play area to replace it with an area with a bar and serving area along with as pizza kitchen.
The pub also wants to put up a new patio, pergola and raised planter in a corner of the beer garden.
They also want to replace the painted timber gates with new galvanised steel decorative gates.
If you would like to comment the reference is: 0518/24/FUL on the SHDC planning portal.