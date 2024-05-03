According to Totnes Town Council, concerned residents have highlighted there is suspected (although currently unconfirmed) Hemlock Water Dropwort growing at various waterside locations throughout Totnes. This includes near the accessible to all footpath at Longmarsh.
This common plant is considered one of the most poisonous in the UK.
Touching any part of the plant can cause a skin reaction and consuming any part of it can result in poisoning.
If you don't touch it, there is no danger.
It's advisable to keep yourself, dogs, and children, well away from this or any plant that you are not sure is safe.
Oenanthe crocata, is a flowering plant in the carrot family, native to Europe, North Africa and western Asia. It grows in damp grassland and wet woodland, often along river and stream banks.
It smells of parsley or celery.
South Hams District Council, which owns Longmarsh, has been informed and will arrange for an ecologist to assess the situation.