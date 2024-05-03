According to Totnes Town Council, concerned residents have highlighted there is suspected (although currently unconfirmed) Hemlock Water Dropwort growing at various waterside locations throughout Totnes. This includes near the accessible to all footpath at Longmarsh.

This common plant is considered one of the most poisonous in the UK.

Touching any part of the plant can cause a skin reaction and consuming any part of it can result in poisoning.

If you don't touch it, there is no danger.

It's advisable to keep yourself, dogs, and children, well away from this or any plant that you are not sure is safe.

Oenanthe crocata, is a flowering plant in the carrot family, native to Europe, North Africa and western Asia. It grows in damp grassland and wet woodland, often along river and stream banks.

Hemlock water-dropwort is a robust hairless perennial growing up to 150 cm tall with hollow, cylindrical, grooved stems up to 3.5 cm across.

The stems are often branched. The upper part of the roots include five or more pale yellow, fleshy tubers up to 6 cm long, which exude a yellowish oily fluid when cut that stains the skin.

The lower leaves are 3–4 times triangular, with oval toothed leaflets 10–20 mm long, that are basally tapered to the stalk.

The upper leaves are 1–2 triangular, with narrower lobes and a shorter leaf stalk.

It smells of parsley or celery.

South Hams District Council, which owns Longmarsh, has been informed and will arrange for an ecologist to assess the situation.