A PERSON has been found dead in Kingskerswell by police this morning, Sunday.
The death is being treated as 'unexplained' and two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Passersby had noticed a heavy police presence and police forensic teams in place.
Police have just issued a statement: 'Police are in attendance at a property in Kingskerswell after a person was located deceased within it.
'Force Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Jon Bancroft said: “Efforts are being made to locate and inform next of kin.
'We are currently treating the death as unexplained.
'Specialist officers are pursuing enquiries as quickly as possible.'
Two men, one in his 40s and one in his 50s, have been arrested in connection with this investigation.
'One is from the Totnes area and the other is from the Kingskerswell area and both remain in police custody at this time.'