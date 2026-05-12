Plans by a Plympton pub to open for longer and introduce a number of outdoor bar areas have received a mixed reaction in the community.
Nine residents had opposed the variation in the premises licence for the London Inn in Church Road, but five were withdrawn following amendments to the application. One person supported the plans.
Simon Gilley, on behalf of Staddiscombe Park Ltd, is requesting that alcohol be sold from the premises from 10am until 12.30am, currently it is 11am until midnight.
For special events such as weddings, wakes, and sports, an 8am start is requested, and for live international sporting events, an extra hour on finishing times is being sought.
Additional outside areas requested include a patio, garage, car park, and garden, which are being proposed and include four temporary bars.
Live music would cease at 11pm, and CCTV would be installed.
Licensing officers have stipulated that the beer garden will be closed to customers between 10.30pm and 10am. Whilst the outdoor bars, patio, garage, and beer garden can only open between 11am and 10pm, proscribing that only two of the external bars can open at a time.
Nearby residents said they found noise and “foul language” over weekends and bank holidays distressing, and that they had to experience vomiting and urinating in the lane, as well as discarded drinks bottles and broken glass.
“The venue is becoming known as a late-night place to go, and increasingly this feels inappropriate for its residential location,” said one, adding that later hours would exacerbate the problem.
Another said the sound level of live music vibrated through the floorboards, and the lyrics could be heard in detail. “Church Road is a residential/conservation area and not Union Street in Plymouth,” they said.
Local councillors for Plympton Erle, Terri Beer and Andrea Loveridge have both opposed the plans.
A letter in support of the application said it was important that the landlord continued to run a very successful community pub for all of those who use the London Inn.
Plymouth City Council’s licensing sub-committee will consider the application on Monday, May 18.
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