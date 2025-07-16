The new legislation proposes many wide-ranging evolutions, such as a ban on Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions, it also aims to simplify the process of having pets in rental properties, as well as remove fixed-term tenancies, and adds provisions to help improve and safeguard property standards. It is vital that all new legislation brings a fair balance to all parties involved and helps encourage future investment within the private rented sector. It is important that housing supply keeps pace with demand, especially as we continue to see sustained population growth. The proposed legislation must be futureproof in its ambition to lift standards, it is also essential that all aspects of the bill are measurable, and that key elements are enforceable to ensure intended new standards are adhered to.