Julian Carnell, Chair of the River Dart Catchment Partnership and Director of The Sharpham Trust, said: “The River Dart is one of the best-known and most loved rivers in the South West. Unfortunately, like many of our rivers, it has faced challenges such as pollution and declining wildlife. The Wild River Dart Action Plan aims to bring together a variety of initiatives to ensure the river's long-term health, both for the environment and the local communities who rely on it.”