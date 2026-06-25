A team of RNLI lifeguards from across the South Hams are preparing to take on an extraordinary endurance challenge this July to celebrate 25 years of RNLI Lifeguards.
The team will be running 2.5 kilometres every hour, on the hour, for 25 consecutive hours.
Participants will cover more than 60km over the course of the event which will begin at 6pm on Tuesday, July 8, and conclude at 7pm on Wednesday, July 9, at Bantham beach.
The team brings together a wealth of experience from across the South Devon lifeguard service.
The event has been organised not only to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the RNLI Lifeguard Service, but also to raise vital funds to support RNLI South Devon Lifeguards.
In South Devon, RNLI lifeguards patrol beaches stretching from Blackpool Sands to Challaborough, providing preventative advice, responding to emergencies and carrying out lifesaving rescues throughout the busy summer season.
The South Devon team hopes to raise £2,500 to support the continued delivery of the RNLI lifeguard service on beaches from Blackpool Sands to Challaborough - helping ensure lifeguards have the equipment, training and resources needed to continue protecting those who visit the coastline.
RNLI lifeguard and one of the team, Daisy, said: “As lifeguards, we're incredibly proud to be celebrating 25 years of the RNLI Lifeguard Service.
“For the team, the challenge is about far more than simply completing an endurance event.
“It is an opportunity to celebrate 25 years of RNLI lifeguards and recognise the friendships, teamwork and sense of community that makes the South Devon lifeguard team so special.
“We hope the event will not only raise vital funds, but also highlight the incredible work carried out by RNLI lifeguards every day.”
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