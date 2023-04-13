Local charity Dart Sailability has just received a £5,000 cash boost from house builders Persimmon Homes.
They were chosen as a winner of the company’s Community Champion’s initiative which supports organisations that work in local communities.
A spokesperson said: “A howling force nine gale did nothing to dampen the spirits. Chris Thorne travelled from Wales to present the cheque to Kate Graeme-Cook and Neil Strevens. Our MP Anthony Mangnall also paid tribute to the charity and our achievements.’
Persimmon is currently developing the Inglewood site and it is hoped that residents will be in situ in time for Christmas and we are hoping to recruit some new members.’’ Kate Graeme-Cook said: “We are very grateful for this generous donation from Persimmon and rest assured, every penny will be spent wisely. We look forward to welcoming new members living at the proposed development as we really are on the doorstep.”
Dart Sailability is an organisation which enables anybody with any disability to enjoy sailing, boating and associated activities including social events. Based at Dartside Quay at Galmpton, the charity is run and managed by volunteers. They are part of the Royal Yachting Association’s national Sailability scheme and are also a training centre and centre of excellence.
They have a wide range of boats including dinghies, landing craft for river cruises and sailing yachts and whether you are an old hand or have never been aboard before, we cater for all abilities. Their boats are adapted to individual sailors’ needs and they have a hoist for wheelchair users. There’s a clubhouse where sailors and volunteers can have a cuppa and cake after sailing and discuss the day’s events and we have outside space for events and socialising.
It costs over £25,000 per year to keep their disabled members afloat so all donations and fund raising are really appreciated. The £5,000 will go to general running costs.
They welcome members with any form of physical or mental disability, together with groups and sailing takes place two to three times per week according to tides. Volunteers undergo thorough and regular training, and all members can gain valuable RYA sailing and powerboat qualifications.