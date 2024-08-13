Local brewing company, Salcombe Brewery Co. has been named a Silver Award winner in the World Beer Awards.
They picked up the award in the Taste Category for their Island Street Porter and Pilsner.
Head Brewer, Sam Beaman, said, “We’re incredibly proud to have received these awards. It’s a testament to the hard work and passion our team puts into every brew. These accolades motivate us to continue pushing the boundaries of craft beer while staying true to our roots here in Salcombe."
The latest awards come just a few weeks after the company was awarded a 2-star rating for its Seahorse and a 1-star rating for its Devon Amber in the 2024 Great Taste Awards.
Over the past two years, the company has gone from strength to strength, winning 30 different medals for the brewery's range of beers.
In the 2023 World Beer Awards, Island Street Porter won gold in the porter category and was crowned overall ‘Country Winner,’ meaning it was judged to be the best porter in the country.
The World Beer Awards spotlight the very best internationally recognised beer styles, awarding and promoting the world’s best beers to consumers and trade across the globe.
The Taste categories are based on the commonly held beer groupings, which define the style and process of beer production. This year, author and beer expert Pete Brown headed up the panel of judges for the Awards. Pete has written more than 10 books on beer, has been nominated for UK Beer Writer of the Year four times, and has judged beer competitions all over the world.
The SALSA-accredited Salcombe Brewery Co. produces a range of premium cask ale and keg products at its innovative Estuary View brewery, located in the Devon countryside above the world-famous Salcombe Estuary. Salcombe Brewery has joined forces with The Seahorse Trust to help conserve these amazing animals, donating 5p per bottle towards their work. This innovative brewery, established in 2016, is also partnered with the Devon Environment Foundation.
On top of its recent wins, Salcombe Brewery has also introduced a new ‘Pick & Mix’ offering, with the opportunity to select 12 or 24 cans from the Discovery range or 12 bottles from the Heritage range. The beers are available on a next-day delivery service.