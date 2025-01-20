The original Field of Light faded away on January 10, but it’s spirit is back in the heart of Salcombe with a smaller immersive installation of 200 lights which will remain for a few months.
Field of Light 200 is live between 4pm and 10pm.
You can visit free in the Salcombe Lifeboat Park (aka Cross Park Gardens) and get close up to the beautiful artwork.
It has been donated by the artist Bruce Munro to raise funds for the RNLI.
If you would like to donate and dedicate a light to someone special, click Donate at
https://salcombefieldoflight.com or make cash donations at the Lifeboat Station in Union Street, or the Kings Arms on Whitestrand in Salcombe.