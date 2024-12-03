On Saturday December 14, Totnes Fire station is taking Santa Claus on tour.
Leaving Totnes Fire station at 5pm starting at Bridgetown and Pathfields at 5.05pm, Higher Westonfields at 5.10pm, Dukes Road/Furze Road at 5.20pm, Home Reach Avenue at 5.35pm, Weston Lane at 5.45pm and The Lamb at 6pm.
Next is Follaton and Farewell Road/Collapark at 6.10pm, Punchards Down/Whiteley Avenue at 6.20pm and Follaton Rise/Middle Down at 6.45pm.
Dartington next and Longstem Drive at 7.10pm and Cott Road at 7.30pm.
Finally Totnes starting at Station Road at 7.45pm, Fore Street and High Street at 7.50pm and the Civic Hall at 8pm.
They will be operational and apologise if cancelled.