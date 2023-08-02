Dart gig club took part in the CPGA Mixed Championships on Saturday July 29, which was held at Saltash on The Tamar by Caradon Gig Club.
The club had 4 crews: 1 open, 2 Vets and 1 Super Vets crew, and one of the Vets crews made it through to the finals of the competition and took home silver.
A spokesperson for the club described is as a “fabulous day and great weather. (The) Super Vets got through to Semi Finals but no further, other vets crew and open crew didn’t get through to quarter’s or semi’s.”
The gig rowing club have over one hundred members, some that race and some choosing to row socially. They want to make rowing an accessible sport for all, and encourage people of all ages to join.