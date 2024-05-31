Sophie Gilbert and her husband Lawrence are taking on a six-day hike up Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania as part of their honeymoon.
The couple tied the knot on May 11 with a big party on May 18 and plan to set off on their six-day challenge in June.
Sophie said: “I work at Yealm Medical Practice but as a hobby I’ am a fire fighter based at Modbury fire station.
“I’ve been there for three years and there is a lot of training involved.
“Lawrence and I are both pretty active and we wanted to do something a bit different to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.
‘It’s a crucial charity to help out fire fighters who fall on hard times.”
The pair are aware that many people don’t manage to scale the heights of the mountain but are determined to do their best.
Once they have completed their attempt they will be going on a safari before spending a few well-earned days relaxing on the beach in Zanzibar.
Sophie told us a bit more about the charity: “The everyday heroes of the UK fire and rescue community face traumatic life and death situations.
“The Fire Fighters Charity is here to support them whether injured, ill or in need of psychological support.
“The Fire Fighters Charity was founded during the dark days of the Blitz to support the bereaved families of brave firefighters who laid down their lives to tackle the devastation seen across the capital.”