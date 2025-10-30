The Field Studies Council has announced the Slapton Ley Research Seminar 2025, taking place on Saturday 15 November, offering an exciting programme of talks exploring local wildlife and conservation.
Rebecca Wrigley, co-founder and CEO of Rewilding Britain, and Tracey Hamston from Devon Wildlife Trust will deliver keynote addresses, with Hamston discussing the Two Moors Pine Marten Project.
Additional sessions will cover local dragonflies, Slapton Ley’s water quality, the Blue Meadows seagrass project, and an update on the National Nature Reserve’s management.
For the first time, attendees can also take advantage of a new bed and breakfast package, allowing for a fuller weekend of learning and collaboration.
To book your free day place or B&B package, email Em at [email protected] with your name, contact details, and any additional requirements.
