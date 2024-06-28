In a ceremony at the Marriot Hotel in London's Regents Park, Giles Sabater, the Registered Manager of CareYourWay South Devon, received 'the Inspirational Home Care Manager Award (South)' at the Stars of Social Care Awards 2024.
The event highlighted the incredible efforts of home care professionals across the nation and attracted a remarkable attendance of dedicated individuals who have significantly impacted the lives of many.
The ceremony drew a large audience of industry leaders, caregivers and supporters from various regions.
It was an evening dedicated to acknowledging the unsung heroes of the social care sector, whose commitment and passion ensure that individuals can live with dignity and happiness in the comfort of their homes.
A spokesperson for CareYourWay said: "Giles’ recognition is a testament to his outstanding leadership and the unwavering dedication of his team. As the Registered Manager of CareYourWay South Devon, a team rated Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission, Giles has been instrumental in fostering a culture of excellence and compassion. His approach goes beyond the conventional management style; he leads with empathy, and always prioritising the well-being of both his clients and his team. Under his guidance, CareYourWay South Devon has become synonymous with quality care, transforming the lives of countless individuals and their families."
The CareYourWay South Devon team, alongside their colleagues at CareYourWay Hertfordshire, were also finalists at the awards, underscoring the organisation’s widespread impact and commitment to high standards. This new award adds to their impressive collection of achievements, recognising the hard work, passion, dedication, and true care that each member brings to their role every day.
Giles Sabater commented on the win saying: "This award is not just mine; it belongs to every member of the CareYourWay team. Their tireless dedication and unwavering passion are what make our service truly exceptional. Together, we strive to make a difference in our community, ensuring that our clients can live happily and comfortably in their own homes."
The Stars of Social Care Awards 2024 celebrate outstanding contributions in the home care sector.