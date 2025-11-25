The performers were Elodie Rolfe with a speech on the importance of protecting tigers, Phoebe Downing and a poetry tribute to fallen soldiers, Holly Winterburn will original poetry, Iona & Lowena Boyne with a lively sea shanty, EJ Ash and magic, Aaliyah Tarowera & Bonnie Newton singing All I Want for Christmas and Tegan Burgoyne & Willow Peters with a singing and guitar performance of Everybody Talks.