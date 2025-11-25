The Learning Resource Centre (LRC) recently transformed into a stage full of excitement and creativity as students showcased their incredible talents during our second Open Mic event.
Students from across year groups performed songs, poetry, speeches, and even a touch of magic — filling the LRC with energy and applause.
The performers were Elodie Rolfe with a speech on the importance of protecting tigers, Phoebe Downing and a poetry tribute to fallen soldiers, Holly Winterburn will original poetry, Iona & Lowena Boyne with a lively sea shanty, EJ Ash and magic, Aaliyah Tarowera & Bonnie Newton singing All I Want for Christmas and Tegan Burgoyne & Willow Peters with a singing and guitar performance of Everybody Talks.
The afternoon was filled with creativity, confidence, and community spirit, as students cheered on their peers and celebrated each performance.
