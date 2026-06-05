Sue Curry from Galmpton, her daughters Amy and Kate ran the Great West Run in hot conditions on Sunday, May 24, as part of The Curry Crew.
It was actually Kate’s challenge whilst son Tom was part of the crew in the support role at home.
They have now raised £12,249 + £2,858 gift aid.
Sue said: “I was completely overwhelmed by messages of support and huge generosity.”
“I was of course running for my husband Nigel who was officially diagnosed in February 2025, whilst the girls ran for their Dad, determined to do something positive & to raise money for the MNDA which provides vital support and care for people living with MND and their families.
“They also fund vital research into new treatments and, one day a cure.
“We’ve had the most amazing support along the way with encouraging heartfelt messages which certainly helped me dig in up those unshaded tortuous hills & with every step bringing us closer to raising so much for such an amazing cause.
“ My grandchildren Mia (7) and Max (4) also did their part raising a massive £700 of the total raised by running the AJ Bell children’s event in Birmingham on the May 2.”
“We’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their very generous donations and if you would still like to donate, invite you to look at our fundraising page at
Motor neurone disease (MND) is a life-shortening neurological condition that affects the nerves controlling movement.
It causes progressive muscle weakness, which can affect how a person walks, talks, eats, drinks and breathes.
Some people also experience changes in thinking and behaviour although these are usually mild.
Symptoms vary from person to person and usually get worse over time, but support, treatment and equipment can help people live as well as possible.
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