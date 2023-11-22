Dartmouth Food bank received a cheque from Dartmouth and District League of Friends for £1,000 on November 10, which will be a huge help in ensuring they can continue their important work this winter.
This is not the first donation they have received from the league, who have been very supportive of their work.
Janet Kidson, treasurer of the Foodbank, said: “We are honoured that Dartmouth League of Friends have supported Dartmouth & District Food Bank again with this donation of £1000.”
The donation comes at a time when many are struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis, and need that extra support during the winter months.
Janet added: “There is going to be a bad winter for a large group of our residents again this year with food, petrol and energy prices still very high. With this money we can carry on supporting and look at other ways to help residents over this Christmas break. With the added support from Lidl, Marks & Spencer we may use some of the money to buy another freezer.”
The food bank work to provide food packages to low income families in Dartmouth and the surrounding areas. They rely entirely on donations, so support like this makes a huge difference.
To help either by donating or volunteering you can visit https://dartmouthanddistrictfoodbank.org.uk/