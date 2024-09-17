The Malborough Horticultural Society, incorporating South Huish, held its 90th annual show, at the village hall with an increase in entries across all the 137 classes.
Secretary & Treasurer Keith Steer said: “Everyone seemed to turn out for our special show, celebrating 90 years with increased entries of 140, particularly in the photography, handicrafts and cookery classes and raising £1,183 in two hours.
“Exhibits were also amazing across flowers, veg and homecraft sections.
“There really were stunning displays of high-quality flowers, dahlias and pot plants of all colours creating a real focal point for visitors and exhibitors alike.”
The exhibitors triumphing in these classes were Bob Gould, following his success at Kingsbridge and West Alvington Shows, and Mike Bowles from Slapton.
They took four trophies, a blue ribbon and two certificates of merit between them.
Sheila Hine won the Cumber Cup for roses.
The overall local champion for 2024 winning the prestigious Vereker Cup, for most points in the entire show was Keith Steer who also secured trophies for cottagers’ dahlias, photography, preserves, cookery and wines with his 33 first prizes, five certificates of merit and a blue ribbon for lemon curd.
The Overbeck Cup, for Cottagers vegetables was won by Suzie Young and the Open vegetable classes were dominated by Mike Hine from Loddiswell.
Close on his heels was new exhibitor Tim Smith who requires the silver polish for three trophies including The Pat & Stan Janes Perpetual Challenge Cup for the best vegetable exhibit together with a blue ribbon.
In the handicraft section Rita Fairchild won the painting cup with an outstanding picture of a dog playing the piano and the hobby cup was shared between Abi Marshall-Smith and Lynn Satterley, whilst the overall winner was Jane Vaughan. Another well-established exhibitor was Jackie Case who triumphed in the floral art classes with some delightful floral interpretations for “Celebrating 90 years”.
The junior sections were also attracting some very creative exhibits and the awards were won by sister Betsy and Maisy Young and brothers William and Finn Sims.
The committee, judges and honoured guests celebrated their milestone at The Cottage Hotel for luncheon, before the show was opened, and all stood, beforehand, to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the late David Darke and Pat Bowles.
The trophies were awarded, at the end of the day, by President Ray Lancaster.
The society was very grateful to the many volunteers, who are not committee members, who help stage and dismantle the show and man sideshows during the day.
The judges who gave their time and efforts free of charge and were Ricky Hoskin (flowers), Sheila Glanville, Ian Jenkins & Joe Wallis (vegetables), Cynthia Morgan (floral art and Juniors), Pat Janes and Angela Hickman (cookery & preserves), Jeremy Willcocks (photography), Adrienne Blake (handicrafts) and Luis Hernaiz (wines).
Results Of The Malborough Horticultural Society – 90th Annual Show
Vereker Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Suzie Young, Overbeck Cup: Suzie Young, Runner up: Yvonne Pike, Croft Cup: Mike Hine, Yeoman Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Rosalie Harris, Hargreaves Cup: Jane Vaughan, Runner up: Keith Steer, Fairwinds Cup: Keith Steer, Joyce & Raymond Parsons Memorial Cup: Bob Gould, Doris Wood Centenary Memorial Cup: Bob Gould, Hobby Cup: Lynn Satterly and Abi Marshall-Smith, Pinhay Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Suzie Young, Society Sup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Lynn Satterley, Margaret Ayre Memorial Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Lynn Satterley, Jackson Cup: Keith Steer, Runner up: Linda Sims, The MSHHS Cup: Mike Hine, Runner up: Tim Smith, The Pat & Stan Janes Perpetual Challenge Cup: Tim Smith, Minns Cup: Winner: Jackie Case, Runner up: Linsay Johns, Malborough Bowl: Linsay Johns, John Clements Cup: Bob Gould, Runner up: Sheila Hine, Albert Pepperell Memorial Bowl: Winner: Mike Bowles, Runner up: Bob Gould, Steer Cup: Mike Bowles, Cumber Cup: Sheila Hine, Isabelle Countin Cup: Betsy Young and William Sims, Galmpton Cup: Maisy Young, Bolberry Perpetual Challenge Cup: Betsy Young, Painting Cup: Winner: Rita Fairchild, Collaton Goblet: Maisy Young, Jack Yeoman Memorial Cup: Finn Sims, Stuffed Toy Cup: Jane Vaughan and Abi Marshall-Smith, Fuchsia Cup: Tim Smith
Blue Ribbons: Vegetables: Tim Smith (collection of veg) Flowers: Bob Gould (Bowl of flowers), Domestic: Keith Steer (Lemon curd)
Certificates of Merit: Keith Steer, (5), Bob Gould, Jane Vaughan, Mike Bowles, Linsay Johns, Maisy Young, Betsy Young (2), Abi Marshall-Smith, Finn Sims, William Sims, Tim Smith
First Prize Winners: KA Steer (33), M Bowles (9), J Case & L Satterley (8), M Hine, T Smith (7), S Hine, W Sims (6), F Sim (5), B Gould, J Vaughan, S Young & Y Pike (4), A Marshall-Smith (3), H Frazier-Roberts, L Trout (2) R Brooking, R Fairchild, V Fisher, L Johns, Dunton, B Floyd, A Lapthorn, T Lapthorn, S Morgan, J Mortimore, M Pearse, B Powell, T Reeves, L Sims, & P Wood