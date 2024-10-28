Founded in 2005 by Rob Hopkins and a core group of community members, Transition Town Totnes (TTT) has empowered Totnes to tackle climate change, rising fuel costs, and unaffordable housing. The charity and grassroots group has pioneered projects across energy, food, housing, and local economics to build a resilient, sustainable community.
One of TTT's first initiatives was the Energy Descent Action Plan, co-created with residents to envision a fossil fuel-free future. Early projects included setting up solar panels on Civic Hall and Leatside Surgery in collaboration with the Totnes Renewable Energy Society (TRESOC). TTT now focuses on creating a micro-grid, says coordinator Guy Erlacher-Downing, connecting local solar panels to build an independent energy network.
Beyond energy, TTT has advanced projects in food production and the local economy. Grown in Totnes, a food initiative, aimed to close the gap between locally grown grains and milled flour by setting up a milling plant, now run by Dartington Mill.
The Reconomy Centre, a co-working space, and the annual Local Entrepreneur Forum support social enterprises in Totnes, enabling community members to offer social and financial investment to small businesses. “Our ‘community of dragons’ model has raised about a quarter of a million pounds for these ventures,” says Guy.
Recent projects include the Open Eco Homes weekend, where 21 residents showcased their energy-efficient homes. “It’s an educational platform where people can learn from each other’s sustainable building efforts,” Guy says, highlighting examples from retrofitted homes to off-grid cob and straw bale structures.
Notably, TTT introduced the Totnes Pound, a local currency, which, while no longer running, encouraged residents to shop locally.
Guy noted, “The Totnes Pound helped circulate money in town, demonstrating how localised economies could operate.”
As TTT approaches its 20th anniversary, it plans to mark the milestone with events on June 20–21.
Guy adds, “We’ll celebrate how far we’ve come, explore our current work, and set future goals. We're also hosting community resilience forums, discussing critical issues.”
With food growing sites across Totnes, TTT recently held an apple pressing day and a walk to mark Lost Species Day, commemorating the ecosystem and species losses over time. Find out more at: transitiontowntotnes.org.