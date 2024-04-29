Two men are in hospital following a serious assault on Fore Street in Ivybridge.
Officers were notified at around 9.30pm yesterday (April 29) to reports of a fight between several men. Police and Ambulance attended the scene and found a man in his 50s with a suspected stab wound. He was taken to hospital and is in a serious, but stable condition.
Another man, who is in his 30s, was also taken to hospital with wounds.
He is in a stable condition.
A 35-year-old man from Ivybridge has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody.
Officers are continuing to search for an outstanding suspect.
A cordon was put on Fore Street which has now been removed.
The public can expect to see a further police presence throughout the day as house-to-house enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the website or by calling 101 quoting log 751 April 28.