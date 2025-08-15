Voyager Coffee has announced they will support three inspiring women - Clare O’Reilly, RosieTong and Mel Jarman - who prepare to row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic in the 2025 World’s Toughest Row.
Competing as the all-female crew Row with the Flow, their mission is about more than endurance, it’s about purpose. They're taking on this extraordinary challenge in support of Ocean Generation and the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, with funds raised helping the team to get to the start line and then going toward these charities that are doing incredible work.
To kick off their campaign, The Brew Hub in Buckfastleigh will host a celebration of adventure, community and courage. From 3pm onwards on Saturday 23 August, guests can get up close to the crew’s boat, enjoy music, and take part in an afternoon of stories and Q&As featuring the Row with the Flow team alongside guest speakers Daniel Lewis, who crossed the Atlantic in 44 days, and double world record holder Claire Allinson.
Clare O’Reilly says: “We’re aiming for the women’s trio record which Claire once held and while the ocean will ultimately decide if we get that, we’re working hard as a crew and loving our training. We have the pedigree of the world record holding boat to cross on and the crew who set the record have wished us well. We can’t wait to take to the ocean and row with the flow.”
“This is an awesome adventure and Clare, Rosie and Mel are taking it on whilst supporting two incredible charities,” said Emma Davis, Managing Director of Voyager Coffee. “While we’re not in the boat, we’ll be with them every step of the way and are proud to be supporting them.”
Voyager Coffee, based on the edge of Dartmoor, is all about adventure, sustainability and the outdoors. The company roasts traceable, ethically sourced coffees in small batches and is committed to supporting bold journeys that protect the planet and inspire people.
