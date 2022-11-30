They were joined by crews from Bovey Tracey and Paignton along with an incident command vehicle from Totnes and an extra officer. A short time later a water bowser from Plympton also joined in. The fire was in a wood joinery building in the wood storage area. Crews got to work using breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a covering jet and a thermal imaging camera. A short while later more breathing apparatus was brought in and lighting set up. Western Power were also there. Fire crews continued to dampen down hotspots and strip out isolation. The fire was contained to the wood storage within the corrugated extension of the building. Fire crews left and a revisit was completed later in the evening. An investigation is underway.