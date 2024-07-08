We are excited to introduce a new weekly feature: 'Your Voice', where we delve into handpicked topics for your opinion. Each week we'll talk with residents, capturing your insights, opinions, and stories. The series aims to amplify your voice within our community, providing a platform for diverse perspectives and fostering meaningful and sometimes fun dialogue. Join us as we explore the issues and ideas that shape our shared experience, one conversation at a time.
This weeks conversation topic is: ‘What did you want to be when you were growing up and what did you end up doing?’
Joanne Etheridge from Cornwood in Ivybridge said: "I was looking at either being a physiotherapist or a PE teacher. I'm a carer now. I've been doing it for 35 years. I was a dental nurse first when I left school, and then I started working in care. I left dental nursing because I didn't like the public," Joanne quipped. "The job I do now is difficult, but it's very rewarding."
Joe Neil from Ivybridge said: "When I left school, I wanted to be a chiropodist. I ended up as a carer like Joanne."
Vincent Pomfret from Kingsbridge said: "I wanted to be an air traffic controller growing up, but I never managed to get the qualifications. Now I work in care with Joanne."
Peri Langdale from Kingsbridge said: "I wanted to be a journalist and I became one. I started at the Durham Advertiser, which is a tiny paper, virtually in mining country when I was a teenager. I then went on to work for BBC York and then ITV. I worked for Tyne Tees Television. It was fantastic."
Carly Blank from Kingsbridge said: "Goodness me! To be honest, at one point, I wanted to be a vet and then a teacher, but I actually now work in hospitality at the Creeks End here in Kingsbridge in front of house and the kitchen. I enjoy it. I like working in hospitality and being with customers. I've had quite a few jobs over the years. I've worked at the Gazette before. I was in the advertising department about twelve years ago with Jane Devonshire and Sam Jackson. I started off working with Sam as an advertising representative and moved on from there."
Rob Simmons from Stokenham said: "I wanted to be an airline pilot when I was at school. It seemed like a nice job, but I didn't stay at school long enough. So I ended up doing an apprenticeship, becoming a mechanic and owning my garage. I'm now retired and very happy."