IVYBRIDGE were made to work every inch of the way for their two-wicket win over South Devon.
This victory keeps them four points clear of Paignton 2nd XI at the top of the C West table.
They got SDCC all out for 177 with an over to go, losing six wickets for 32 runs was not in the script for the batting team.
Bit by bit, Ivybridge chiselled away at the deficit and whilst there was still work to be done at 139 for seven, Ayash Upamal (30) and Jake Dunn (25no) were able to take care of it.
Meanwhile, Ivy 2nd XI lost by 115 runs at Kenn to stay just below halfway in the D West table.
Ben Chaloner – in and out for a single – was the only one of Kenn’s top six to fail as a total of 232 all out was achieved.
In response, Ivybridge were all out for 117 with no one making more than Phil Warwick (25).