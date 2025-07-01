IVYBRIDGE 2nd XI lost to Kenn by two wickets in a low-scoring affair at Filham Park.
The Bridge were all out for 124 with Simon Kidd (26) booking the best of a sorry set of scores. No one else got past 18.
Best of the bowling came from Alfie Mason (2-25) and Pete Chislett (3-26). Three runouts did not help Ivybridge’s cause.
Ben Challoner, recalled to the 1st XI after making a double ton in the second team last time out, got Kenn to 69 for three virtually on his own. He made 54.
The rest of the chase was a tense business with no partnership reaching 30. Four wickets fell, getting from 98 to 112 as the suspense increased. Adrian Pullin (3-29) and Toby Borrow (2-26) kept Kenn’s batters on their toes.
Bits and pieces got Kenn home in hand. Alfie Mason (15) and James Gosling (16) played parts.
