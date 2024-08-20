IVYBRIDGE took a massive step towards promotion from the C Division West with a crushing 216-run win over Paignton 2nd XI in the first-against-second clash at Filham Park.
Winning captain Josh Zimmerman said this: “We now have one foot back in the B Division but know there is still work to do in our last two games, so there will be no complacency from us.”
Meanwhile, Cornwood 2nd XI overwhelmed relegation worriers Sandford 2nd XI by eight-wickets in a one-sided affair.
The silver lining for Sandford was that Yelverton and Plymouth 2nd XI below them both lost. The 29 points between Sandford and second-bottom Yelverton should be enough to keep them up.
Sandford posted 96 all out and the Wood chased this down before the 23rd over was finished.
Lastly, Kingsbridge collapsed in a heap against Brixham, who bowled them out for 86 and went on to win by six wickets.
Brixham opener Dalton Sanders (52) effectively won it on his own by taking the chase to 84 for two.