JEWSON WESTERN LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 2 Shepton Mallet 0
STRIKER Kai Burrell made it four goals in the last two games as Ivybridge Town collected their second win in a week with a 2-0 home victory over Shepton Mallet in the Jewson Western League at Erme Valley on Saturday, November 29, writes Graham Hambly.
That result followed their 2-1 success away to Helston Athletic the previous Tuesday evening with both goals also coming from Burrell, who has now scored 11 times in all competitions this season.
An evenly contested first half looked to be going into the break at 0-0 when Burrell was fouled as the game went into stoppage time. The Ivybridge leading scorer took full advantage of the resultant spot kick to give his side the lead in the third of four added minutes.
The second goal, in the 73rd minute, was a splendid finish by Burrell, who ran down the left to receive an excellent cross-field pass from right-back James Forrest to score with an accurate shot.
Ivybridge held on for a deserved win that saw them return to their recent successful home form following a disappointing exit from the FA Vase at the hands of Slimbridge three weeks previously.
It was a sound defensive performance with skipper Sam Hillson making a welcome return in the middle of the back four.
Joint managers Ben Washam and Brad Gargett were impressed to see their side take six points from the last two fixtures with Gargett saying: “It was good to have Sam back. He has been excellent today. We have had two tough, tricky games against teams in and around us.
“It has been a really good week with a lot of effort which has brought six points from six on two challenging surfaces which the groundstaffs have worked hard to maintain.”
Commenting on the win over Shepton Mallet, Washam said: “I thought we edged it with a little more quality in the final third. The penalty changed the game and put us on the front foot.”
Ivybridge were happy to keep a welcome clean sheet, which was down to the overall team performance with Gargett commenting: “I can’t remember a big save from goalkeeper Jason Peters. It was not his busiest game today.
“We have a young group of players and every week we are learning and getting better. It is good to see the improvement. Things are really positive all round and there is a really good vibe all around the club.”
Ivybridge take a break from league action with Helston due at Erme Valley on Wednesday evening (Dec 3) in the second round of the Les Phillips League Cup.
Then comes a blank weekend with the next fixture being a league visit to Bradford Town on Saturday December 13.
