FA VASE
Tadley Calleva 3, Ivybridge Town 1
IVYBRIDGE Town suffered their second cup exit in the space of four days when they were beaten 3-1 away to Tadley Calleva in the first round of the FA Vase on Saturday (Oct 26), writes Graham Hambly.
It followed their loss, on penalties, at home to Buckland Athletic in the Western League’s Les Phillips Cup on Wednesday evening.
Ivybridge were forced to shuffle their defence at Tadley with skipper and central defender Scott Pocock ruled out through suspension in addition to missing key defenders Jordan Powell and Jake Lane through long term injuries.
They were given an early boost, however, when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Bailey Mabin and Rio Daly converted the spot kick after only six minutes.
But the home side were back on level terms in the 34th minute when Alex Miller scored following a cross by Sonny Haynes.
The first half was fairly evenly contested but Miller struck again to give Tadley the lead three minutes before the interval and Sheldon Wright wrapped up the Tadley victory with a third goal in the 88th minute.
Ivybridge resume Jewson Western League action on Saturday (Nov 2) with an away fixture against Oldland Abbotonians.
Their next home match will be on Wednesday November 6 when they face Torridgeside in the second round of the Devon County St Luke’s Bowl at Erme Valley with a place in the quarter finals at stake.