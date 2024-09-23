FA VASE
Welton Rovers 2 Ivybridge Town 6
AFTER beating Torpoint Athletic 4-1 on Wednesday, September 18 in the Western Football League, Ivybridge Town were at it again on the weekend. Owen Pritchard scored twice against Torpoint and he is a player that is certainly enjoying himself in front of goal at the moment.
Despite being without a number of first-team regulars through injuries and suspension, Ivybridge eased to a 6-2 away win over Welton Rovers in the second-round qualifying of the Isuzu FA Vase on Saturday 21, writes Graham Hambly.
Striker Connor Rush celebrated his return to the starting line-up by giving Ivybridge an early lead while Owen Pritchard continued his recent run of good form with a couple of goals in quick succession to see Ivybridge leading 3-0 at the interval.
Sean Thomson, who is really enjoying his football these days, added a fourth for Ivybridge with a great strike after the break.
The visitors took the opportunity to get their substitutes involved in the game and Welton responded by reducing their arrears with a couple of goals from Tash Linton and Kieran Smith.
Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble admitted: “Our substitutions resulted in us getting caught with some sloppy defending and we had to gee up our players as they went into the remainder of the game.”
The side responded well with Rory Busby, one of the substitutes, adding a couple of goals to complete the scoring.
Overall, it was a pleasing performance by Ivybridge, who were without defenders Jordan Powell and Jake Lane through injury while midfield powerhouse Dane Hewings was suspended with Bailey Mabin and Charlie Miller both unavailable.
It meant Ivybridge went into the match with two 17-year-olds, Brody Pawley and Jayden White, among the substitutes.
Ivybridge adjusted their line-up to cover the various absentees and Curtis Legrice turned in a Man of the Match performance as he slotted into a three-man defence with Gamble commenting: “He kept their winger quiet all afternoon.”
Saturday’s win sees Ivybridge progress into the first round proper of the FA Vase with ties due to be played on Saturday, October 19.
Meanwhile, it will be a return to Western League action this week with St Austell due at Erme Valley on Tuesday evening (Sept 24) (7.30 pm) followed by a trip to Paulton Rovers on Saturday (Sept 28).
Although St Austell are third from the bottom of the table with two wins and one draw from 10 league games, Gamble warns: “St Austell are a very good side. They are in a false position, and it is going to be a tough test for us.”
A coach is being organised for the visit to Paulton and supporters will be welcome to join players and officials on the 100-mile plus trip to Somerset.