WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Brislington FC 0 Ivybridge Town 2
DESPITE having to field a re-shuffled side, Ivybridge Town provided an upset for league leaders Brislington with a 2-0 away win in the Jewson Western League on Saturday, August 31, writes Graham Hambly.
It was the third successive away win for Ivybridge and their third consecutive clean sheet – thanks to a penalty save by goalkeeper Kane Gregory.
That enabled Ivybridge to build on their 3-0 league win at Torpoint and a 2-0 success away to Newton Abbot Spurs in the FA Vase.
Ivybridge travelled to Brislington without striker Connor Rush, who was injured, while Jordan Powell and Sean Thomson were both unavailable.
In fact, the five players on the substitutes’ bench at Torpoint figured in the starting line-up at Brislington.
The strength of the Ivybridge squad is such that they were more than a match for Brislington and could easily have won by a more convincing margin.
They took an early lead when Rio Daley sent a powerful shot into the top corner of the home goal in the seventh minute.
Brislington had a chance to equalise on the half-hour when Jake Lane was penalised for a foul. But Gregory saved the day by diving to his right to push away the spot kick from home skipper Asa White.
Ivybridge wrapped up a well-deserved three points with a goal from Sam Hillson in the 83rd minute.
Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble said: “I am really proud of my team. They are now showing the form we know they are capable of producing.
“We could have easily scored four or five more goals because we created some glorious chances.
“It was a good all-round performance. We defended well when we had to and were excellent in midfield where Rio Daly was our man of the match. He is only 18 years old but had an impressive game and moved the ball really well.”
There is now a run of three home games in the next four for Ivybridge, starting with a visit from Portishead on Saturday, September 7. Then comes a trip to St Blazey followed by home matches against Shepton Mallet and Torpoint.
So far this season, Ivybridge have managed only one point from two home league games, losing 2-0 to Bridgwater and drawing 1-1 with St Blazey.
“The game at Brislington was a really good day for us and now we look forward to winning some games in front of our home fans,” says Gamble.
“We should have a full squad available for Saturday, with 19 boys to choose from, so there will be some tough decisions to be made.”