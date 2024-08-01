A LACK of clinical finishing proved costly for Ivybridge Town as they suffered a 1-0 defeat in their Jewson Western League match away to Barnstaple Town on Tuesday evening (July 30).
Despite creating a number of chances throughout the match, Ivybridge failed to find the target.
They were punished early in the second half when Barnstaple grabbed the only goal of the game with a fine shot from Tommy Rogers.
Apart from that single effort, Ivybridge generally defended well with skipper Scott Pocock and Jordan Powell combining well at the heart of the defence while Jake Lane had a good game at left back, often posing a threat with his attacking runs.
Man of the match for Ivybridge, however, was Dane Hewings, who was particularly impressive with his work in midfield.
Overall, it was a disappointing result for Ivybridge, following their 2-0 home defeat by Bridgwater on Saturday.
Joint manager Wayne Gamble said: “We peppered their goal during the game and created enough chances, but we were not clinical in front of goal and are not putting our chances away.
“We have played well but that is now two games where we have not managed to score.”
So, after failing to win in their first two Western League games, Ivybridge switch to FA Cup action on Saturday (Aug 3) when they visit St Blazey in an extra preliminary round fixture.
Ivybridge are arranging coach travel for the trip into Cornwall for the cup clash as they search for their first win of the season and Gamble says: “We are looking forward to the game.”