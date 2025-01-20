WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Ivybridge Town 0, Clevedon Town 3
CLEVEDON Town continued their challenge at the top of the Jewson Western League with a 3-0 away win over Ivybridge Town on Saturday, January 18, writes Graham Hambly.
This latest result sees them take over at the top of the table with a two-point lead over second-placed Portishead.
Clevedon took an early lead with a goal from Joe Teall in the 11th minute and wrapped up their victory with a couple of late strikes by Lucas Vowles in the 70th and 90th minutes.
Ivybridge joint manager Wayne Gamble praised Clevedon saying: “They defended deep and hit us on the counterattack. I believe they can go on and win the league.
“We had some good opportunities but did not look like scoring.”
Ivybridge went into the game without defender Sam Hillson, who was suspended after being sent off in the previous week’s game at Street.
Gamble admitted that the current season was proving a transitional period for Ivybridge following their promotion from the South West Peninsula League last season. The team had also suffered through injuries and suspensions.
Ivybridge now face a run of three away games in eight days before their next home fixture against Buckland on February 1.
They make the short trip to Saltash on Tuesday evening (Jan 21) followed by a visit to bottom club Welton Rovers on Saturday (Jan 25).
Then comes a visit to Plymouth Parkway in the quarter-final of the Devon County St Luke’s Bowl on Tuesday (Jan 28).