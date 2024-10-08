BEESANDS Rovers 1st XI are the only South Hams-based South Devon Football League team to still be in the Sportslighting Premier Cup after the weekend’s games.
Totnes & Dartington 1st XI travelled to Alphington and lost 3-1 whilst East Allington United 1st were beaten 5-0 at home by Lapford.
For Beesands though, it went down to a penalty shootout having drawn 1-1 with Newtown in normal time, and from the spot they won 3-1 to advance to the next round.
Division One teams were still in league action meanwhile but Ivybridge Town 2nd XI had the weekend off and instead had extra time to prepare for a MJ Evans Accountants Devon Senior Cup clash with Merton on October, 12.
East Allington 2nd XI were also beaten although their deficit in Division Two was just the single goal. Babbacombe Corinthians overtook them in the standings courtesy of the 1-0 win at Armada Park in Torquay.
Leo Golding scored twice for Harbertonford on home soil and he was joined on the scoresheet by Alan Hamlet and Sebastian Looker in their 4-2 win over Newton Rovers 1st XI.
This is a third win of the campaign for them and it leaves them in third- Mount Gould and Barton may both be unbeaten on 18 and 16 points respectively but they have played a game more than their closest challengers.
To Division Three and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI won again, making it four victories from five to kickstart the season.
The latest came away at Drake FC and was inspired by a hat-trick from Daniel Trezise, Max Prestwood also finding the back of the net in this 4-1 win away from home.
Drake remain at the top of the tree with five wins from six but this result shows that they are not unbeatable. Stoke winning their game in hand would take them level on points with the leaders but a 30+ goal difference already for the Plymouth-based team is something that SGTP can’t quite match.
T&D 2nd XI aren’t having quite as good a time at that level, losing 2-1 at Ashburton on Saturday. They are currently eighth with one win and one draw from five, so the upcoming A& S Paving Intermediate Cup outing at Exeter Royals offers them a league reprieve.
Lastly, to Division Four, although there isn’t much to report as last-placed Kingsbridge & Kellaton United weren’t in action on the weekend. Their next league game has also been postponed as opponents Waldon Athletic 3rd XI have a cup fixture clash.