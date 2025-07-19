TWO goals from Ryan Smith helped Ivybridge Town to a third pre-season victory when they took on Wadebridge Town on the evening of Monday, July 14, writes Graham Hambly.
Smith opened the scoring after eight minutes when he beat two defenders before firing just inside the near post.
The South West Peninsula League side hit back to equalise on 15 minutes, but Smith struck again in the 34th minute to give Ivybridge a 2-1 interval lead.
Wadebridge drew level again with a goal from Jacob Rowe on the hour mark, but Ivybridge wrapped up their victory in the closing stages with a cracking free kick by Kai Burrell from the edge of the penalty area.
Burrell then opened the scoring a few days later on Thursday 17 as Ivybridge secured a 4-2 win away at Torpoint Reserves.
Torpoint, who play in the St Piran League, hit back shortly after through Will Ferguson but goals from Hayden Baugh, Josh Pope and Mason Elliott gave the Greens a strong advantage at half-time.
Ivybridge were forced to re-organise when defender Sam Hillson went off with an ankle injury just before the interval.
Both sides took the opportunity to ring the changes during the second half with a series of substitutions and the scoring was restricted to a single goal for Torpoint through Ryan Easterbrook.
Ivybridge joint manager Brad Gargett admitted that losing Hillson through injury had an impact on the game and added: “In the second half we were leading 4-1 and allowed Torpoint to score from a soft piece. It was well worked from their point of view but poor from us.”
This latest victory means Ivybridge have won all four of their pre-season friendlies so far with away successes at Millbrook, Callington, Wadebridge and Torpoint.
They round off their pre-season programme with a visit to Southern League Tavistock on Tuesday, July 22 (7.30pm) and open the new Jewson Western League campaign with an away match against St Austell on Saturday, July 26.
