THE first round proper of the FA Vase beckons for Buckland Athletic and Ivybridge Town tomorrow.
Buckland will welcome Southampton-based Millbrook FC to Homers Heath whilst Wayne Gamble’s Ivies go to Hampshire to face Tadley Calleva FC.
Erme Valley will then be the destination for the pair of them on Wednesday, October 23 as they go toe-to-toe in a Devon derby.
Elsewhere in the county, Tavistock AFC have a tough test ahead as they visit Southern League Division One South leaders Yate Town. Yate have won seven from nine but Tavi only lost by a single goal in the reverse fixture at Langsford Park so they will fancy their chances of returning the favour.
Newton Abbot Spurs are the only one of the Mid-Devon trio to be in South West Peninsula League action, hosting Torridegside AFC. Whilst Spurs are in fourth with 22 points, Torridgeside are ninth on 13 and so the home team will be the favourites on paper for this one.
Neither Bovey Tracey nor Teignmouth have a game scheduled for the weekend but there are outings for Okehampton Argyle and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police.
Stoke visit Honiton Town in the league and it is a Vase game for Argyle, going away to Sturminster Newton having beaten Millbrook 4-0 in the last round. Okey are currently at the SWPL summit although only third-placed Cullompton Rangers have played as many games, so Spurs have the chance to close the gap with one of their three in hand.
To the South Devon Football League now and the top-flight fixture to keep an eye on comes at Osborne Park. Newton Abbot 66, who have won six of their opening seven games, host fourth-placed Totnes & Dartington with a chance to continue their dominance of the division.
Second-placed Waldon Athletic will also visit Kate Brook, the home of Chudleigh Athletic, whilst Newton Spurs 2nd XI travel to Ilsington Villa and Beesands Rovers to Paignton Saints- a win for Beesands would see them leapfrog Paignton.
Kingsteignton Athletic have made a slow start to the season, winning one from five, and so a clash with Buckfasteigh Rovers presents a good chance to begin getting back on track.
In Division One, Bovey Tracey 2nd XI host Spurs’ 3rd XI at Mill Marsh Park in a local derby of sorts plus Ivybridge Town will cross paths with the league leaders, Plymouth True Blues, who are unbeaten through six.
Two more local teams will take to the field as WBB take on Brixham Town at Abbrook Park and Buckland 2nd XI go to The Windmill.
Other SDFL fixtures of note include Liverton United (10th) vs Newton Rovers (12th) and Harbertonford (3rd) vs Barton Athletic (1st) in Division Two, Ashburton (2nd) vs Kingsteignton 2nd XI (3rd) in Division Three and finally, Templer Way (4th) vs Chudleigh Athletic 2nd XI (1st) in Division Four.