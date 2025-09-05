TAVISTOCK AFC attentions will switch from the FA Cup to the FA Trophy this weekend.
The Lambs exited the cup at the hands of Swindon Supermarine last Saturday and this time around, they’ll be at home against Larkhall Athletic.
Larkhall, a fellow Southern League side, are also on just three points from four games in the league to date and after this Trophy meeting, the pair will go toe-to-toe again seven days later, but in the league that time.
Meanwhile, in the Jewson Western League, both Buckland Athletic and Ivybridge Town will be playing in front of their own fans tomorrow.
The Bucks welcome a struggling St. Blazey group to Homers Heath and they’ll be hoping for better weather conditions. Last time out, they beat Bradford Town in the pouring rain 2-1 (link) and can make it back-to-back victories in Newton Abbot.
Ivybridge Town meanwhile have scored one and conceded six in their two home games to date. Their away form has been far superior and it won’t get any easier with a strong opponent next up at Erme Valley in the form of Barnstaple Town.
The Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League continues the trend of our teams primarily playing on home soil this weekend.
Okehampton Argyle need to turn solid performances into results sooner rather than later but Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police won’t make it easy for them.
One shining light for the former though is that their sole win of the campaign came against Teignmouth AFC, the same Teignmouth side who beat Stoke just a few days ago at Broadley Lane.
Kieran Parkin continued his form in front of goal, opening the scoring for the Bees only for Teignmouth to come from behind and claim all three points.
Bovey Tracey AFC, Newton Abbot Spurs and Teignmouth, the South Devon triumvirate trio of the Peninsula League, are all on hosting duties too.
The Moorlanders put eight unanswered goals beyond fellow high-flyers Torrington AFC last weekend, a real statement of intent from Ben Gerring’s men.
Middlezoy Rovers are next up and if they win again, they could return to the top of the table, as long as Teignmouth do them a favour.
Visiting the Teigns are current leaders Bridport FC, who have won four and drawn two of their opening six league outings.
On to Spurs and after an underwhelming performance against rivals Bovey a couple of weeks ago, they’ve overcome Stoke and Bishops Lydeard to put that all behind them.
Axminster Town are the next side to go to The Rec and the Tigers are rock-bottom, losing all five of their games to date, presenting Spurs with a chance to put on a stellar display.
Elsewhere, the 2025/26 South Devon Football League campaign is set to get underway with a mixture of intriguing cup and league clashes to keep an eye on.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.