BUCKLAND Athletic extended their winning streak with a 2-0 victory over AFC St Austell in the Western Football League on Tuesday August 27.
They will be hoping to make it five wins in a row when Saltash United visit Homers’ Heath tomorrow, August 31.
Form certainly favours the home side with Saltash currently languishing down in 19th. They are yet to win in the league this season, drawing twice and losing four times.
It is rare to have a game between the two teams to analyse this early in the campaign, but Buckland were 1-0 winners away from home earlier this month against Saltash, Jared Lewington scoring the only goal that day.
Ivybridge Town meanwhile have turned something of a corner already, beating Newton Abbot Spurs 2-0 in the FA Vase before then dispatching Torpoint Athletic to nil in the league, both on their travels. Chris Wright and Rory Busby were on target against Spurs with the latter finding the back of the net in the win over Torpoint too.
Another away game beckons with Brislington being the destination, the team leading the way in the WFL Premier. Five wins from six and a goal difference of +16 makes for strong reading and so this will be quite the test for Wayne Gamble’s men.
Dropping down to the Southwest Peninsula League and there are away trips galore for the Mid-Devon Advertiser-based teams.
Newton Spurs (5th) go to Torrington AFC (7th), Bovey Tracey (9th) to Bridport FC (14th) and Teignmouth AFC (8th) to Axminster Town(16th).
On the other hand, Okehampton Argyle and Stoke & Torbay Police get to play in front of their own fans, hosting mid-table Bishops Lydeard and a strong Elburton Villa side. Both Oke and Stoke were involved in 2-1 games last time out, but were on opposite ends of that scoreline. Stoke lost to Spurs on the latter’s return to league action whereas Argyle won away at Middlezoy Rovers in the FA Vase.
In the Southern League South Division, Tavistock AFC have experienced a balanced first month or so. Winning once and losing once both home and away in their opening four games has them in in eighth with Winchester City in FA Cup qualifying coming up this weekend.
Lastly, to the South Devon Football League, and their season is set to get underway tomorrow.
Newton Abbot 66, who won a cup double in 2023/24, will kick off away at Elburton Villa 2nds before welcoming Paignton Saints and Kingsteignton Athletic to Osborne Park.
Also in the top-flight, Beesands Rovers host Totnes & Dartington, Chudleigh Athletic will visit Buckfastleigh Rovers and Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI will face Waldon Athletic away at Windmill Hill.