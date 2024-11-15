AFTER having last weekend off, Ivybridge Town will return to Western Football League action tomorrow.
Wayne Gamble’s side will welcome Brislington FC to Erme Valley in a clash between 10th and 11th, with a single point separating them.
The Ivies visited Brislington at the end of August and won the reverse fixture 2-0 thanks to goals from Rio Daly and Sam Hillson, so they will fancy their chances of coming out on top yet again.
Ivybridge’s 2nd XI meanwhile, of the South Devon Football League, travel to Ipplepen Athletic 2nd XI in the Herald Cup.
Also involved in the Herald Cup tomorrow are Buckfastleigh Rangers 1st XI, Harbertonford 1st XI and Totnes & Dartington 1st XI, taking on Elburton Villa, Upton Athletic and Plymouth Phoenix respectively.
Over to the league clashes in the South Devon Football League and East Allington, in the Premier Division, have a visit to Kate Brook, the home of Chudleigh Athletic.
Kingsbridge & Kellaton United, after a big win against Waldon Athletic last time out, go in search of a third league win this season when Teign Village come to town, although they are second with an 8-0-2 record so it won’t be easy.
Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI will play Liverton United 2nd XI, a team who are four places and nine points worse off than them in Division Three.
Elsewhere, the Stoke 1st XI are in South West Peninsula League action, hosting Middlezoy Rovers at Broadley Lane. Stoke have won six on the spin to date, taking them to sixth in the standings so the visit of 14th-placed presents a good opportunity for that streak to reach seven victories.