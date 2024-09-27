IVYBRIDGE Town continued their rise back into the top half of the Western Football League with a midweek victory over St Austell.
Connor Rush assisted Sean Thomson and scored a goal of his own in the 2-1 success at Erme Valley, days after Ivy put six past Welton Rovers in the FA Vase.
Bristol is their destination tomorrow as Wayne Gamble’s men visit Paulton Rovers, a side on three points less than them but with a game in hand. Paulton’s last outing saw them advance in the Vase as well, beating Torridgeside 3-0, making this a fascinating battle between two teams currently in mid-table.
In the South West Peninsula League, Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police won’t be in action tomorrow with their next game coming on October 5, when they host Torrington AFC. A Saul Vanes brace inspired Stoke to a huge win in their last league game, beating leaders Cullompton Rangers 4-2.
Now to the South Devon Football League and rock-bottom Premier side Beesands Rovers 1st XI will visit Kate Brook, the home of Chudleigh Athletic.
East Allington will also go on the road whereas Totnes & Dartington are playing at Foxhole, facing off against third-placed Ilsington Villa and 10th-placed Elburton Villa respectively.
Ivybridge Town 2nd XI have won one and lost three thus far in Division One and they will welcome winless Buckland Athletic seconds to Erme Valley.
Other games of note in the SDFL include Harbertonford going away to Division Two leaders Barton Athletic, Stoke 2nd XI (5th) vs Elburton Villa 3rd XI (2nd) in Division Three and Kingsbridge & Kellaton United’s Division Four reprieve- an A& S Paving Intermediate Cup clash with Cheriton Fitzpaine AFC.
Lastly, to Dartmouth AFC in the Devon Football League. They beat Ottery St. Mary 2-0 at home last weekend and will now go to the University of Exeter, the side directly below them in the standings although they’ve got three games in hand to make up that single point deficit.