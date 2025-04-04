IVYBRIDGE Town Football Club joint manager Wayne Gamble expressed his delight following an “outstanding result” against high-flying Barnstaple Town in the Western League Premier Division, writes Graham Hambly.
Speaking on the Jewson Western League podcast, after his side’s 5-2 home win on Saturday, March 29, Gamble acknowledged that the victory had been "a long time coming" after several frustrating draws.
He attributed the improved performance to a more relaxed and less rigid approach from the team, suggesting this freedom was key to securing all three points.
Reflecting on his first season at this level alongside joint manager Lance Bailey, Gamble described it as “100 percent a learning curve.”
He highlighted the team's tendency to drop points from winning positions, identifying consistency and improved game management as crucial areas for development next season.
Looking ahead, Gamble stated unequivocally that the aim for next season is to compete for silverware.
He described Ivybridge Town as a “sleeping giant” with a good local catchment area.
While acknowledging they may not have the resources to sign high-profile players, they are already making strategic signings to strengthen the squad for next season.
Gamble believes that selling the club, and the opportunity to play for Ivybridge Town, to potential recruits is an important part of their strategy. He noted the return of some local players who had previously sought opportunities elsewhere.
Despite past frustrations, Gamble recognised the team's competitiveness and ability to challenge strong sides. Overall, Gamble is optimistic about the future, aiming for a higher league finish this season and a strong push for the playoffs next year with a more experienced squad.
The full interview can be heard on Episode 34 of the Jewson Western League Podcast.