This season, he has started two matches, and has come off the bench in a further three. His two starts were notable ones: he began the game in front of 36,000 at Elland Road against Leeds and, although the result did not go the Pilgrims’ way that day, it did when Caleb played 90 minutes at Brentford in the Emirates FA Cup, when Argyle beat the Premier League outfit 1-0.