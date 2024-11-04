WESTERN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Oldland Abbotonians 3 Ivybridge Town 0
IVYBRIDGE Town have gone four games without a win in the Jewson Western League following a 3-0 defeat away to Oldland Abbotonians on Saturday, November 2, writes Graham Hambly.
Ivybridge had skipper Scott Pocock returning to the heart of their defence after a one-match suspension but were unable to prevent Oldland from running in three goals without reply.
Those last four league fixtures have produced two points for Ivybridge with a 1-1 draw at home to Saltash and a 2-2 draw away to St Austell.
It has been a frustrating sequence after an impressive run earlier in the season which saw Ivybridge climb the table with ten wins in 11 games.
They remain in the top half at ninth place with 27 points from 17 games and were then presented with a break from league action on Wednesday evening (Nov 6), having welcomed Torridgeside to Erme Valley in the second round of the Devon County St Luke’s Bowl with a quarter-final spot on the line.
Ivybridge had a bye in the first round while Torridgeside progressed with a 2-0 away win over Crediton.
Ivybridge now have two more home fixtures with a blank day on Saturday following the cup game with Torridgeside. Next comes a home league fixture with Brislington on Saturday, November 16 while Nailsea visit Erme Valley on Saturday, November 23.