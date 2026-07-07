It's a warm start to the week across Ivybridge and the nearby villages, with a sunny day expected to bring temperatures up to 29°C. The gentle breeze from the west will make it feel comfortable, with a feels-like temperature of around 27°C.
As the day builds to the afternoon high, the sun will continue to shine, with little chance of rain. This makes it an ideal day to get outdoors and enjoy the summer weather, perhaps with a light jacket for later in the evening when it cools down slightly.
Through the evening, the temperature will ease, dipping to a low of around 18°C overnight. The UV outlook is high, so don't forget sun protection if you're planning to spend time outside during the day.
Overall, Tuesday is shaping up to be a great day in Ivybridge, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)