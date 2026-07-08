It's a warm start to the day across Ivybridge and the surrounding countryside, with a sunny day expected and temperatures reaching a high of around 28°C. With a gentle breeze blowing, it will feel comfortable outside, even in the warmest part of the day.
As the morning progresses, the sun will continue to shine, with little chance of rain and plenty of blue sky. This makes it an ideal day to get outdoors and enjoy the local scenery, whether that's walking in the nearby woods or visiting the town's shops and cafes.
As the day eases into the evening, the temperature will dip, but it will still be a pleasant night, with clear skies and a gentle breeze. With the low chance of rain, it's a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in the evening, whether that's a walk or a meal outside.
Overall, Wednesday is shaping up to be a great day in Ivybridge, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. Don't forget to pack sunscreen and a hat if you're planning to spend time outside, and make the most of the sunny weather. (Weather data provided by the Met Office)