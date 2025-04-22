Water supplies were cut to 13,000 households in and around Woolwell, Roborough, Yelverton and Tavistock on the evening of Sunday April 20.
The cause was a burst main at South West Water's Dousland Water Treatment Works.
Bottled water was free to collect from stations including the George Park and Ride and supplies were being delivered to vulnerable people.
The incident showed a great community spirit.
Woolwell Cllr Nicky Hopwood said: "We are waking up again to no water but it is heartwarming to see the amount of help being offered from residents in Woolwell to those in need.
"That is why we are such an amazing community.
"When the chips are down we pull together and help one another."
The Who'd Have Thought It Inn at Milton Combe on Dartmoor had to cancel their annual Bank Holiday Monday Duck Race.
They posted on Facebook: 'Guess which pub is not able to open today as they have no running water.
'We will try and get the Village Hall Committee to rearrange the Duck Race for a weekend very soon.'
Compensation will be paid to affected customers with details being made available over the next few days.
Rebecca Smith MP posting on Facebook said: ‘I realise how inconvenient today has been to thousands of South West Devon constituents but I am pleased to have just received an update from South West Water about a restoration of service and compensation.
At the time of writing (Tuesday morning), many people were still without water.
South West Water issued an update saying: '“We are carefully recharging the network to be able to fully restore supply to our customers.
This is a large and complex system, and it needs to refill properly and safely before we can bring it fully back into supply.'