Olly Turner is a lifelong sailor and water user and is planning to raise awareness and raise funds for Salcombe RNLI.
October is the anniversary of the Salcombe lifeboat disaster where 13 crew lost their lives at sea in 1916 so it’s fitting to run in Salcombe in memory of them.
On October 16,17 and 18 he will be taking on the challenge of running four miles, every four hours, over 48 hours.
I’ve trained hard recently, losing 19kgs in the last 10 weeks with a total weight loss of 32kgs from my heaviest in 2021 and I’ll be ramping up my training before this challenge to ensure it’s completion.
Olly said: “I love the nature of this challenge as it truly represents the 24/7 nature that the RNLI operate to, battling the elements no matter what.
“£4800 is a lot of money but I’ll do everything to reach this target and with your support I think we can.
“I’d really appreciate your donation but also your support and sharing direct with family/friends and on social media.
“Exposure is massively key to fundraising.”
The volunteer lifeboat crew provide a 24-hour search and rescue service 365 days a year, but none of this would be possible without the support of the public and their donations.
It costs in the region of £250k a year to run and maintain the service in Salcombe, all of which comes from the generous donations of the public.
Your donation will help to fund the selfless work of the volunteer lifeboat crew in Salcombe, by doing so you will be helping to save lives around our coast and will be providing the best equipment possible to ensure the safety of our volunteers.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.