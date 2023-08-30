The competition was held in Newquay, Cornwall, and the races were an exciting watch: “After a delayed start of over two hours due to choppy conditions the heats eventually got underway. 16 crews took part in the first round which was spread over three heats. The first four boats from each heat progressed to the semi-finals, and the remaining four competed in a plate final. The all-girls Dart crew raced in heat two in the red and white boat Troy. They got off to a difficult start after Mount’s Bay collided with their stroke side and preventing them from rowing. Dart girls spent most of the first leg in 6th place. Then a smart move from their cox on the first buoy saw them move into third place where they put considerable distance on the other crews to qualify for the semi-finals.